Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom surpasses The Marvels at global box office

In the wake of an extended New Year's weekend, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has managed to make waves at the global box office, surpassing the lifetime earnings of The Marvels. While the superhero sequel has faced challenges in the domestic market, it has found solace in international territories, particularly in China.

With a global haul of $258 million, Aquaman 2 has crossed the $250 million milestone, outpacing The Marvels, which garnered $205 million throughout its run. Despite the achievement, the film's performance domestically has been lackluster, struggling to surpass the $80 million mark in the first 10 days of its release. This underwhelming debut is notably one of the lowest in the history of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The mixed reviews and a plethora of alternative entertainment options have seemingly contributed to the film's challenges, especially within the United States. However, the international market, particularly China, has been a saving grace for Aquaman 2, contributing a substantial $173 million to its global earnings.

While the film has not reached the heights of its predecessor, Aquaman, it has managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of other recent DC releases, such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle. Both films, like Aquaman 2, were affected by the perceived behind-the-scenes chaos within the DCEU.

The challenges faced by Aquaman 2 can be traced back to the tumultuous history of the DCEU. Over the past decade, the franchise experienced significant ups and downs, with a revolving door of executives taking control and subsequently departing. The recent reboot, under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran, marked the end of an era for the old leadership's remaining films.