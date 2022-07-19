Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae get hitched in a private courthouse wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly married her love Malcolm McRae in a secret courthouse wedding. As per reports, Anya then left to join the shoot of her upcoming movie, ‘Furiosa,’ in Australia. The film is a prequel to Tom Hardy's 2015 starrer ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ No comments have been made yet by the actress’s rep.

Anya, 26, was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger in Australia last month, sparking speculation about her wedding with Malcolm. She was stepping out of her private jet when she was clicked with the ring. In another instance, the pair were spotted on Monday in Sydney, where the actress was seen with her engagement ring.

Taylor-Joy and McRae are planning to throw a grand ceremony after they are back in the US, a source has told Page Six.

The couple has kept their romance low-profile, but it is believed their dating began long ago. The actor made her red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February with McRae. After her red carpet debut in March, she made her first public comment about him to British Vogue.

She said, "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby," Page Six quoted the actress.

"I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well," Anya Taylor added.

Also Read: Indian actress Athiya Shetty to tie the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in 2023?

Recently, the 27-year-old musician shared a photo on Instagram of them dressed in Dior at the VF bash. He wrote, "I’m f***ing proud of this girl."

Anya’s performance in the Netflix miniseries ‘The Queen's Gambit' has earned her crazy popularity amongst audiences. She also received a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her work in the series. Taylor-Joy has a number of exciting projects lined up. She will appear in David O. Russell's period film ‘Amsterdam’, which is set for a November 2022 release. The actress has been cast as the voice of Princess Peach in Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic's computer-animated film ‘Super Mario Bros.', which is scheduled for release on April 7 next year. It also stars Chris Pratt.

Also Read: Anya Taylor-Joy flaunts diamond ring, sparks engagement rumours with Malcolm McRae