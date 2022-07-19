Indian actress Athiya Shetty to tie the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in 2023?

Rumours are rife that Indian actress Athiya Shetty, who last featured in the 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', is going to marry Indian cricketer KL Rahul at the beginning of 2023. The two started dating three years ago. They made their relationship official at the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film 'Tadap'.

Just a few days ago, Athiya had come forward to deny her wedding rumours after some portals reported that she is set to marry in 3 months. Now, it is being reported that the actress will not marry in 3 months but next year. And, if everything goes as planned, by January or February, the two lovebirds will become Mr and Mrs.

A report by ETimes has claimed that the wedding is indeed on the cards, however, the date and venue are not finalised yet. The same report also claimed that the couple will shift to Sandhu Palace in Mumbai's plush Pali Hill.

Athiya often travels with her beau abroad to attend international cricket tours. She recently travelled to Germany to take care of Rahul as he underwent surgery.

Also read: Deepika Padukone to star in 'Brahmastra Part Two' as Parvati?

In April, Athiya wished her beau a very happy birthday with an adorable post. Sharing a series of monochrome photos, Athiya wrote, "anywhere with you, happy birthday. (sic)" Check it out below.

They have done several ad campaigns together and fans love them as a couple.