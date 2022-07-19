Deepika Padukone to star in 'Brahmastra Part Two' as Parvati?

Ace director Ayan Mukerji is working on a superhero trilogy and has created his own Brahmastra universe that will have multiple characters played by top B-town stars. In Part One, the audience will see Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Shiva's love interest Isha. Shiva and Isha are one of the many names of Mahadev and Parvati.

The mega-budget film will release in September this year and if it has a successful run at the BO, we can expect Part Two to go into the pipeline soon.

Rumours are rife that a new character named "Dev" will be introduced in Part Two of the trilogy. And, rumours of actress Deepika Padukone playing Parvati are also doing rounds. A publication has claimed that the 36-year-old has been signed for the sequel of this modern mythology.

PinkVilla quoted the sources as saying, "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part." He also shared that the actress has already shot for a sequence in 'Brahmastra One: Shiva'.

All the characters are going to be interlinked in the trilogy. And, in Ayan's universe, you will find several references from Indian mythology.

Surprisingly, Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo role in the first part.

The movie was announced in July 2014 but was delayed due to several reasons. Part one has been shot in Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi.