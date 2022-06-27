Anya Taylor-Joy flaunts diamond ring, sparks engagement rumours with Malcolm McRae

'Queen's Gambit' fame Anya Taylor-Joy has sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted flashing a ring on her wedding finger last week while she was getting off of a private jet in Sydney, reported The Daily Mail. The star has been dating musician Malcolm McRae.

Witnesses shared their accounts of Anya flashing her ring at her driver and the photographers. A source told The Daily Mail, "She bounded off the plane and then seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car."

"She was either showing off the ring or doing a dance move. Either way, she looked ecstatic," added the witness.

The actress appeared in chic style, wearing a brown top and matching trousers. She teamed the attire with a checked overcoat and a long pendant necklace while styling her platinum blonde hair in loose waves. She carried her pet kitten, Kitsune, in a pod-shaped backpack, while she clung to a packet of chips.

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ have kept her love life quite away from the media glare, until she made her red carpet debut with her beau at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February, sparking some news of their romance.

Anya in March spoke about finding the right partner in an interview with British Vogue when she revealed, "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby." The actress continued to talk about her connection with the musician and said, "I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same."

"I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well," Anya added to the chat.