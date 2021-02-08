'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy talks about series' season 2 possibilities

Anya Taylor-Joy isn't sure if The Queen's Gambit is over.

Netflix is yet to announce whether the limited series — which broke streaming records when it premiered in October — will return for a second season, the actor doesn't think all hope is lost.

In a recent interview with Deadline, she said, "It's so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it,"



She further added, "That said, never say 'never' in Hollywood."

"It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she's sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down," she added of her character.

Taylor-Joy, whose portrayal as the orphan-turned-chess prodigy earned her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, has previously expressed an interest in returning to the role.

"I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to," she told Town & Country last year.

Though, she thinks her character got a satisfying ending.

"I do think we leave Beth in a good place. I think the rest of her life will surely be an adventure as well, but in the quest that she goes on in this to find some form of peace, just some form of being able to be happy with who she is," the star added.

One important factor is that the series is based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name, and there isn't any sequel.

"The last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I'm not sure if we want to go on," executive producer William Horberg told Town & Country. "Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next."