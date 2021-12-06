Amazon's 'Shatner in Space' to document William Shatner's flight to space

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Shatner in Space’, a one-hour special will feature William Shatner’s recent flight to space.

Willam Shatner made this announcement during one of the streamer’s Comic-Con Experience virtual panels.

‘Shatner in Space’ will premiere on the streamer on December 15 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Additional territories will receive the special in early 2022.

‘Shatner in Space’ documents the events before, during and after the ‘Star Trek’ star’s flight to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-18, which occurred on October 12. With that voyage, the ‘Star Trek’ star became the oldest person to ever travel to space.

In a statement, William Shatner said, “My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined. This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”

BTS gives heartfelt speech after receiving Variety’s Record of the Year award

William Shatner originated the role of James T. Kirk in the 1960’s original ‘Star Trek’ series. The actor would go on to play the captain of the Starship Enterprise again in seven ‘Star Trek’ movies, one of which he directed.