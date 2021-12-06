BTS gives heartfelt speech after receiving Variety’s Record of the Year award

BTS gave a heartfelt speech at Variety’s Hitmakers event as they won the record of the year awards for their song ‘Butter’. As the K pop group accepted the coveted award, RM spoke of the success of their song and what it was like to perform their first shows since 2019.

On behalf of the group, RM said, “We’d like to thank Variety for this amazing honor. ‘Butter’ holds a very special place in our heart. During these uncertain and turbulent times with the pandemic, we took time to look back on our past and present and decided to release ‘Butter’ in hopes of lifting spirits. The song became an anchor for us to enjoy what we can now and keep moving forward. We just finished our first in-person concert we longed for in two years, especially since the pandemic and this feels truly like the beginning of our new chapter.”

BTS member Jungkook added, “It means a lot to us that ‘Butter’ is being recognized as the record of the year. We just wanted to share fun, positive energy with many people, and that is what ‘Butter’ is to BTS.”

BTS recently performed in Los Angeles with four back-to-back shows.

