Zendaya brings crystal glam at 'Spider-Man' London premiere; see pics

It was a glam night as the lead couple of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ turned up heads in their fashion avatars at the London premiere of the film. Zendaya and Tom Holland looked so-much-in love and glamorous together as they made bold statements on the red carpet of their upcoming film.

The ‘Euphoria’ star made quite a statement with her blazer from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2022 collection. The oversized gray style featured wide shoulders and large lapels, accented with black double-breasted buttons. It had crystal accents and embroidery which encircled the shoulders and left side with swinging pendants and sparkling strings as if layered in jewelry. The actress kept it minimal on the hair and makeup side, keeping all focus on her attire.

She also wore a stunning pair of Alexander McQueen boots, also from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The black thigh-high style featured sheer stocking-like uppers, leather capped toes and an asymmetrical heel. The shoes too came with all-over crystal accents laid in arc shapes to mimic chandeliers.

The Spider-Man kept it chic too yet a bit understated letting his lady love shine. He wore formal pants and shirt and paired it with a black leather jacket.