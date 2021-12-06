'Spider Man' actor Tom Holland to play legendary dancer-actor Fred Astaire in next

‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland will next be seen playing the role of legendary actor, dancer and singer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

During an interview while promoting Spider Man, Tom Holland confirmed that he will step into Fred Astaire’s shoes for an exciting project. The project is still in its early stages.

He told the press, “The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.” Tom Holland got the Spider-Man role because he wasn’t good-looking

Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal had teased earlier that she wanted Tom Holland to play Astaire. The Spider Man actor noted, “She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath. And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Tom Holland has been considered for the role as he himself has a background as a performer. The Spider Man actor began his acting career on the London stage, playing the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical on the West End from 2008 to 2010.

'Money Heist', 'Clifford The Big Red Dog', Bob Biswas: Movies/shows to watch this weekend

Meanwhile, Fred Astaire has starred in more than 30 film musicals and is considered one of the greatest popular music dancers of all time. In addition to his stage career on Broadwa and the West End over the course of seven-decade career, he is remembered for his pairings with Ginger Rogers who starred in several films with him, including the classics ‘Swing Time’, ‘The Gay Divorcee’ and ‘Top Hat’.

There are projects too in works on the life of Fred Astaire apart from the one starring Tom Holland.

As for Tom Holland, he has ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ coming in theatres on December 17.