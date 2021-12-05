Tom Holland got the Spider-Man role because he wasn’t good-looking

Tom Holland told something that is hard to believe.



Holland, who is all set to star in the next Spider-Man movie, recently recalled that how a stranger told him he'd land the role of the MCU's Peter Parker/Spider-Man because he wasn’t good-looking.



The actor, who is curruntly busy promoting his upcoming MCU movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', recently appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' this week, where he opened up about his Spider-man auditions.

Talking about the auditions, Holland shared the weird talk that happened when he was for his last Spider-Man audition.

"When I was going for my last audition, I was driving there, I was very nervous, and I had this driver. Lovely guy, but a little bit too honest," Holland said.



“He’s sort of sitting there in the car, and he’s chatting to me, chatting to me, chatting to me, and I’m a polite person but I also want to be, ‘Mate, please shut up, I’m trying to learn my line,” Holland continued.



“And he’s looking at me in the rearview mirror… and he goes, ‘You know what kid, I think you’re gonna get it.’ And I’m like, ‘Really, why?'” he said, admitting he was “excited to hear that.”

Further, the driver revealed the real reason why he felt the actor would land the superhero part. “And he goes, ‘You know what, I think you’re gonna get it because the kid that I just drove there, he is so good looking,'” said Holland, joking, “Exactly the confidence boost I need.”



After getting the role, Holland met the driver a few months later when he returned to Atlanta to shoot the film. “He said, 'I told you.' I was like, ‘What did you tell me? That I was gonna get the part or that I was ugly?'” Holland quipped.



Holland casting was announced in June 2015, making him the youngest actor to take on the role following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.



The upcoming film will have Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Mary Jane, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from ‘Doctor Strange.’



Jon Watts directorial will have a multiverse plot with Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises.

Tom Holland's 'Spiderman: No Way Home' will release on 16th December in India, a day before the US release.