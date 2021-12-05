'Morbius' new teaser shows Jared Leto's transformation into blood-thirsty creature

Makers have dropped a new look of Jared Leto's beastly character from his upcoming supervillain film 'Morbius'.



During the 2021 Brazil CCXP convention on Saturday (December 3), Sony treated fans with a new scene from the movie along with a new character poster.



The new video features Dr Michael Morbius (played by Jared), who is ill and undergoes an experimental treatment and later everything start to go out of control and shows Dr Morbius’ transformation into a vampire.

The movie which has been helmed by Daniel Espinosa is based on a Marvel Comicbook character and revolves around a biochemist who turns into a vampire after curing himself of a rare blood disease.

The 'House of Gucci' star shared the poster on his Twitter account. The new poster shows his dual avatar, one as Michael Morbius and the other as the monstrous vampire. In the caption, he wrote," In the shadow of every hero, lies a villain. #MORBIUS - exclusively in movie theatres January 28."



Take a look:

Apart from Jared, the movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.`Morbius` is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster, with executive producers Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook. The movie has been written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

The movie’s synopsis reads: Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius (Leto) attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, the darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?



The film is set for release in theatres on January 28, 2022.