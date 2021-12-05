'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Part 1 trailer out: Watch

A new treat for all the spidey fans.



Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer of the most-anticipated upcoming animated superhero film 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' sequel.



The follow-up film will be called 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part one)', suggesting that more 'Spider-Verse' sequels are on the way.

Here's why Benedict Cumberbatch didn't read the entire 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' script



The new teaser unveiled at the Brazil Comic-Con on Sunday focuses on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) version of Spider-Man, who is transported to another universe.

In the new trailer, Miles is enjoying some music as he is lost in his own thoughts, when Gwen Stacy, lands in his room out of nowhere. The two exit Morales’ bedroom window. The teaser shows Morales as Spider-Man swinging through cities and portals, giving fans the hint at the sequel’s eye-popping animation.



The first 'Spider-Verse' was a smash hit for Sony, grossing $375.5 million worldwide and earning Sony Animation’s first Oscar win for best-animated feature.

From 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to 'Matrix 4': Big December releases you cannot miss



Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are returning as producers. Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller have also been credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.



'Spider-Verse' director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.



The first part, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7, 2022.