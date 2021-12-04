'Money Heist', 'Clifford The Big Red Dog', Bob Biswas: Movies/shows to watch this weekend

Bob Biswas (Zee5)

Abhishek Bachchan starrer thriller 'Bob Biswas' is out and for those who enjoy suspense thrillers, this would be a must-watch this weekend.

In the movie, Bachchan is playing the role of infamous serial killer Bob Biswas. The character was featured originally in Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's super hit movie 'Kahaani', in the movie, the character was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee

(Photograph:Twitter)