'Money Heist', 'Clifford The Big Red Dog', Bob Biswas: Movies/shows to watch this weekend
The weekend is here and we have some big releases that will surely make your weekend entertaining. From 'Money Heist' second part of the final season to Bob Biswas, here is the list of movies and shows that you can watch in theatres and OTT.
Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Power of the Dog' should be on your weekend binge-watch list. The movie is based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, and centres on Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his brother George (Jesse Plemons).
(Photograph:Instagram)
Sooryavanshi (Netflix)
Rohit Shetty third film in his cop franchise- 'Sooryavanshi', which is unstoppable and has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office after opening in theatres this Diwali, is now available on Netflix.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Inside Edge 3 (Amazon Prime)
The anticipated season of 'Inside Edge' 3 has arrived after a two-year break. The series centres on the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket team, whose owners operate a league-wide spot-fixing syndicate. The 10 episode series stars an ensemble cast, featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Siddhant Chaturvedi. The show is streaming on Amazon Prime.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Clifford The Big Red Dog (Theatre)
'Clifford The Big Red Dog' is the perfect family movie you can watch this weekend. The adventure comedy film directed by Walt Becker is based on Norman Bridwell's bestselling children's book series.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Bob Biswas (Zee5)
Abhishek Bachchan starrer thriller 'Bob Biswas' is out and for those who enjoy suspense thrillers, this would be a must-watch this weekend.
In the movie, Bachchan is playing the role of infamous serial killer Bob Biswas. The character was featured originally in Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's super hit movie 'Kahaani', in the movie, the character was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee
(Photograph:Twitter)
Money Heist S5 Part 2 (Netflix)
The final five episodes of 'Money Heist' Season 5, Volume 2, are now streaming on Netflix. The first half of Money Heist final season 5 ended with the death of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), she gave her life so that the rest of her team could escape the Bank of Spain.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Theatre)
Priyadarshan directorial 'Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea' is a historical war film set in the 16th century, the film tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a Malayali naval chieftain. The movie stars Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu and others.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tadap (Theatre)
Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty made his big debut with 'Tadap' co-starring Tara Sutaria. Milan Luthria directorial is a remake of the 2018 South Indian film RX 100 and is reportedly raking in big moolah at the Box Office.