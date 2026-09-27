/Margot Robbie’s new surname revealed in LuckyChap Entertainment records

Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars, known for her performances in films such as Barbie, I, Tonya and The Wolf of Wall Street. While the actress has continued to be known professionally by her maiden name, a recent update in UK business records has revealed a quiet change to her surname.

Margot Robbie's new surname revealed

As per several reports, new documents published by the UK's Companies House for LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company which she founded with her husband, Tom Ackerley, in 2014, the Hollywood actress is now Margot Elise Ackerley. Reportedly, her surname was officially updated on September 21 and confirmed by UK authorities two days later on September 23. Prior to the filing, the Barbie star had gone by Margot Elise Robbie.

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Despite the change in her business records, Robbie is expected to continue using Margot Robbie as her professional name. She was credited under that name for Sterling Point, the coming-of-age drama she co-produced through LuckyChap Entertainment.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley relationship timeline

Margot Robbie and British film producer Tom Ackerley share a low-key, long-term marriage and professional partnership spanning over a decade. The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where Ackerley worked as an assistant director and Margot Robbie was starring in the film.

In 2014, they lived in a house in London with several mutual friends before their friendship turned romantic. They married in December 2016 during a private, intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. Robbie has shared that she was in love with him for a long time while they were friends, fearing he wouldn't reciprocate, before their relationship naturally shifted.