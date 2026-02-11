/'F*** you, dude': Margot Robbie reveals worst gift she ever got

Margot Robbie recently opened up about one of her most uncomfortable moments in the early days of her career, when she described the worst gift someone ever gave her. The Oscar-nominated star revealed that it was a book about dieting she received from a male co-star.

The worst gift

During an interview with Charli XCX for Complex, while promoting her upcoming film Wuthering Heights, the actress shared about the most awkward or inappropriate gift she had ever received. Robbie, recalling the incident said, "Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with - a male actor - gave me a book called Why French Women Don’t Get Fat," which was "essentially a book telling you to eat less."

She was immediately offended by the moment, and her reply to the co-actor at the time was, "I was like, 'Whoa, f*** you, dude,'" she recalled.

Why was the book a bad gift

The 35-year-old actress explained, "He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight," adding that she was shocked by the audacity of the unsolicited advice. "I was like, 'Wow.'"

French Women Don’t Get Fat: The Secret of Eating for Pleasure is a book written by Mireille Guiliano and was published in the mid-2000s. Though it's a lifestyle guide that focuses on mindful eating, Robbie said that she felt uncomfortable while receiving it from a co-star.

About Margot Robbie's career

Margot Robbie is counted among the most successful stars of Hollywood, and she rose to fame with the Australian soap opera Neighbours. Since then, she worked in some hit films like Leonardo DiCaprio's The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Suicide Squad, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell, Babylon, and Barbie.

She has also earned three Academy Award nominations - Best Actress for I, Tonya and Barbie, and Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell. She also received a Best Picture nomination as a producer on Barbie.

Robbie will next be seen as Catherine "Cathy" Earnshaw alongside Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The film is slated to be released on February 13.