/Madonna reveals why her Universal Pictures biopic was shelved: 'I've had an extraordinary life'

Madonna's biopic never made it to production despite a lot of work behind the scenes for over two years. Now, the music icon has opened up about why the project was shelved, revealing that she had creative and financial disagreements with Universal Pictures. The film was first announced in 2021 after the Hollywood studio secured the rights.

Madonna was set to direct her biopic

As per reports, the singer was set to direct and co-write the movie herself, with Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson, and in 2022, Julia Garner was expected to play the lead role after undergoing an intense audition process.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, things did not go as planned.

Madonna reveals the real reason for the fallout

During a conversation with Interview magazine, she revealed that she had dedicated several years to developing the project. "I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on my script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting," she said. "We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget because I needed — I've had an extraordinary life. I've had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?"

According to the singer, the studio had an issue with the scale she envisioned for the film. Madonna said, Universal "couldn't get their heads around" the budget which she believed was necessary to tell her story properly.

"Maybe they just didn't believe in me. One of their first reactions was, 'We don't believe you'd stay in Serbia more than four days.' And I said, 'Did you read the script?' My whole life has been survival. I'm not going there for a holiday," she further added.

Netflix also approached her later

She further revealed that Netflix later approached her about developing the material as a television series. "But anyway, I was in limbo when that fell apart, and then Netflix reached out to make a series. That was a whole other long process, because I couldn't use the script I had with Universal unless I bought it from them for an extortionist's price, even though I wrote it. Don't ask," she revealed.

The transition from a feature film to a series format was more difficult than Madonna initially expected. "That's just the way it goes," she explained. "I started trying to understand how making a series would work. It's a very, very different process. You have to meet a lot of writers and find the right showrunner, and I couldn't find one. This went on for another eight or nine months. I was like, 'Good thing I have another job because I need to work, I need to create. I need to do what I was put on this earth to do.'"