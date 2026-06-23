/Not Alone: Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to voice Illumination's alien-themed comedy; release date out

Timothee Chalamet is all set to enter the world of animated features for the first time alongside Selena Gomez. The two have joined the cast of Not Alone, a new alien-themed comedy from Illumination. The animation studio is known for creating Despicable Me, Minions and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Timothee and Selena in Not Alone

Not Alone was announced during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and Universal and Illumination revealed that the film will release on April 16, 2027.

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This film also marks the reunion of Timothee and Selena, who previously worked together in the 2018 film A Rainy Day in New York. In the upcoming film, the duo will be lending their voices to animated characters.

About Not Alone

In the film, Timothee plays the role of Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who enjoys a solitary existence, and Selena is the voice of Fran, a gifted astro-botanist working to create the world's first plant-powered rocket.

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The official synopsis of the film reads, "When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance. Life becomes more complicated when three aliens—tiny, unruly and adorable—take refuge in Joe’s home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety."

Additionally, the trio of runaway aliens, Dunk, Welly and Shirm, will be voiced by Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan and Jamie Demetriou. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has joined the cast as Officer Zandro, while Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris have been confirmed for supporting roles.