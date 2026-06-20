/Benny Blanco's shocking haircut leaves fans feeling bad for Selena Gomez | Watch

Selena Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco, has taken over the internet with a dramatic change in his appearance, leaving the netzines stunned. The music producer's unexpected hairstyle has been trending across social media since he appeared on the YouTube series GOAT Talk.

Benny Blanco's new haircut

While he and rapper Lil Dicky spent the episode discussing their favourite "greatest of all time" names from the worlds of television, film and music, the viewers couldn't stop discussing his hair.

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The 38-year-old was seen in a half-shaved style, with the left side of his head appearing completely buzzed while his curly hair remained untouched on the right. During the show, he did not address the makeover, leaving fans confused whether the hairstyle was genuine or part of a joke.

Internet reacts

As soon as the episode was released, social media and the video's comment section were flooded with reactions from the viewers. Amused by Benny's look, one user said, "What bet did Benny lose?" Another added, "I feel so bad for Selena." "Please tell me Benny didn't cut his hair," another said. "Bald cap, fun choice. Double-check everything or AI will get you," commented another. "Umm, what happened, Benny my boy?," read one comment. “Benny Blanco's new haircut... wow. That's quite the transformation,” said another. One user posted, "is he auditioning for Shrek 5?" "benny blanco took those comments about his hair to heart and actually shaved his head… " said another.

Benny and Selena's relationship

The couple often posts glimpses of their life together with fans through social media. Record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and singer-producer-actress Selena Gomez have been together since June 2023.

Last year, during his appearance on the Today Show, Benny Blanco admitted his initial disbelief about dating Selena. "I wake up every day, and I look in the mirror, and I'm like, ‘How did this happen?’ But until anyone figures it out," he remarked.