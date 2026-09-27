/Jerry Maguire star Jonathan Lipnicki makes rare red carpet appearance

Jonathan Lipnicki became a familiar face to moviegoers as a child, winning attention with his memorable role in Jerry Maguire. Three decades later, the actor has returned to the red carpet for the latest film, Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson in lead, stepping out in Los Angeles to promote his movie and marking a rare public appearance.

Jonathan Lipnicki makes a rare red carpet appearance decades after Jerry Maguire

The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of Primetime on September 23, posing alongside director Lance Oppenheim. The outing marked Lipnicki's first red-carpet appearance in roughly two years. Lipnicki is now 35, but many viewers still remember him as Ray Boyd, the young son of Renée Zellweger's character Dorothy Boyd in the 1996 Cameron Crowe film. His performance opposite Tom Cruise helped make him one of the most recognisable child actors of the era.

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Lipnicki plays a character who uses the online screen name Crazyfrog73 and becomes involved in the film Primetime's disturbing investigation. The role represents a major departure from the child roles that first made him famous.

His latest appearance comes with a significant new acting opportunity. Lipnicki is part of the cast of Primetime, an A24 psychological thriller directed by Oppenheim and led by Robert Pattinson. The film draws inspiration from the world surrounding To Catch a Predator, the former Dateline NBC hidden-camera series.

All about Primetime

Set in 2006 at the height of the reality television series To Catch a Predator, the story follows host Chris Hansen as he attempts to make television history. The film is partially based on a 2007 Esquire article titled "Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die" by Luke Dittrich, focusing on the ethical dilemmas and intense production behind the sting operations.

It functions as a dark, satirical neo-noir examination of tabloid journalism, ego, and the adrenaline rush of media sensationalism. Apart from Robert Pattinson and Jonathan Lipnicki, the film also stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Anna Faris, Tony Revolori, Matthew Maher and Phoebe Bridgers.

All about Jonathan Lipnicki

Jonathan Lipnicki made his film debut at the age of five in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire, winning global recognition for his memorable lines alongside Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger.