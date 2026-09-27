/Mushtaq Khan’s last rites: Raza Murad calls out Bollywood stars over their absence

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan passed away at the age of 56 on September 24. His last rites were held at Yari Road Cemetery in Mumbai, where family members, friends, and several colleagues from the film industry gathered to pay their final respects. However, the absence of many prominent Bollywood stars at the funeral drew attention, leading veteran actor Raza Murad to express his disappointment in a video and question the industry’s lack of presence.

Raza Murad calls out Bollywood stars over Mushtaq Khan’s funeral absence

On September 26 (Saturday), Raza Murad took to Instagram to share a video in which he spoke about the veteran actor being peacefully laid to rest on Friday. Continuing his remarks, Murad called out Bollywood stars for not attending Mushtaq Khan’s funeral. He stated, "Lekin afsos ki baat ye hai ki aise mauke par koi bhi star, jise hum star kehte hain, woh unhe apna aakhri salaam pesh karne nahi aaya." (The sad part is that no star came to pay his last respects. No big faces showed up at the funeral.)

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He further highlighted that Mushtaq Khan dedicated nearly 50 years of his life to the film industry, yet none of these prominent stars could spare even 50 minutes to attend his final journey. "Yes, but if this were the wedding of an industrialist’s son, they would not only attend but also serve the wedding guests as if they were waiters. Or if there’s a political party that requires their presence, they would definitely be there. But they did not pay their last respects to a man who gave 50 years of his life to the film industry. He gave his whole life, and yet you couldn’t give him 50 minutes."

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"He reached this point only through the strength of his work. He didn’t need you in his life, nor will he need you in his death. But there will be the regret that there’s no star Mushtaq Khan hasn’t worked with, and yet nobody came to meet him one last time," Murad further added, warning Bollywood stars that their names, fame, and money could fade one day.

About Mushtaq Khan

Mushtaq Khan was one of the most celebrated film and television actors and comedians, known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema. He began his career with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to build a career spanning more than four decades. The actor appeared in more than 300 films, including Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Hera Pheri, among many others.

Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan passed away at the age of 56 on September 24, 2026, at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai following a severe relapse of cancer. Several industry colleagues, friends and actors attended his funeral, including Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Bedi, Manish Wadhwa, Sulabha Arya and Anang Desai.