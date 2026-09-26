/Hanuman Ansh completes 50 days: Made from ₹ 2 cr, now at ₹381 crore

Hanuman Ansh has created nothing short of a miracle in theatres. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the film has completed 50 days in theatres and has become the audience's first choice, outperforming major releases such as Yash's Toxic, Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan and even Mirzapur: The Movie.

At the time of its release, the film's name was nowhere, and no one was even aware of it, but now it is all over social media, with its song 'Parvati' trending and even charting on the charts, just below Shakira.

Even PM Narendra Modi was seen enjoying the song and singing at a bhajan clubbing event in Delhi, where he watched Sadhu Tiwari performing the song live.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hanuman Ansh's 50 days at the box office: Here's how much the movie has earned

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie was released on Aug 7 and today completes 50 days in theatres. Based on the life of revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, the film is currently playing across the world.

On Day 50, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of ₹3.35 Cr across 3,767 shows, taking the collections to ₹344.35 Cr and total India net collections to ₹291.53 Cr so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film's total gross stands at ₹37.00 Cr so far. This pushes its worldwide gross collection to ₹381.35 Cr.

What started with 355 shows on the day of release has grown to over 3,000 shows on Day 50. The film has truly gone beyond imagination.

PM Modi enjoys 'Parvati' at a Delhi event

PM Narendra Modi was seen enjoying Sadhu Tiwari's performance of ‘Jab Zid Par Aa Gayi Parvati’ from Hanuman Ansh. On Sept 25, PM Modi attended a Bhajan clubbing event in Delhi to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The night saw Sadhu performing live, with PM Modi enjoying, clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument as he soaked in the music.

Several videos of PM Modi have gone viral

'I made this film for kids': Hanuman Ansh director at WION Iconic Tourism Summit

At the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Sep 23, Hanuman Ansh director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi spoke about the film's unexpected blockbuster run as he revealed that he made the movie for kids.