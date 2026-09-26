/The Last of Us Season 3 expands cast with John Goodman, Laura Bailey and Ian Alexander in new roles

The Last of Us Season 3 has added some new names to the cast of the HBO series, with Emmy winner John Goodman joining the post-apocalyptic drama alongside Ian Alexander and Laura Bailey.

The update was shared on September 26, a date that holds special significance in the franchise's mythology, as The Last of Us Day marks the fictional Cordyceps outbreak.

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Last of Us Season 3 cast expands

Known for The Righteous Gemstones, Goodman will play Joey, and Alexander has been cast as Paco. The two characters are described as the “Heroes of the Highway.”

Bailey, meanwhile, has been cast as Elizabeth, who is called one of the leaders of the Seraphites, a religious faction.

Video game stars return in different roles

Alexander previously voiced Lev in The Last of Us Part II, while Bailey provided the voice for Abby Anderson.

However, neither actor will reprise those roles in the HBO series. Lev is played in the live-action adaptation by Kyriana Kratter, while Kaitlyn Dever portrays Abby.

The series has previously brought performers from the games into its television adaptation. Merle Dandridge returned as Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies, while Jeffrey Wright reprised his role as Isaac. Bailey also appeared briefly in the first season as one of the nurses involved in Ellie's operation.

What will Season 3 be about?

Season 2 concluded with Abby's story still to be explored from her perspective. The finale shifted the timeline back to the beginning of the Seattle events.

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The Seraphites are also expected to have an important presence, with Elizabeth joining several other characters connected to the group.

Jason Ritter has been cast as Hanley, while Patrick Wilson will play Jerry, Abby's father. Michelle Mao and Kyriana Kratter will portray siblings Yara and Lev, with Clea DuVall playing a Seraphite.

Li Jun Li is set to appear as Miriam, the mother of Yara and Lev, while Peter Sarsgaard will portray Amon, one of the Seraphite leaders. Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord are returning as Mel, Nora and Owen, respectively.

Further details about the season are yet to be revealed.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. has also taken over the role of Manny from Danny Ramirez following Ramirez's departure.