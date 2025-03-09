The official trailer for The Last of Us season two is finally here. HBO teased the action-packed trailer as with new character revelations and what to expect in the story of last few people who have survived an apocalypse in a post-apocalyptic world full of zombie-like figures.

The stars and showrunners of The Last of Us attended the Southwest Film Festival and got talking about the themes that the new season will tackle. Co-showrunner Craig Mazin said “escalation” is a major theme of the season, which will include different types of infected. “A lot of what’s going on in the season is evolution and change,” he said.

Newcomer to the show Kaitlyn Dever, who plays a survivor named Abby, told the audience, “I think I just wanted to really focus on who Abby is in her core and her emotional journey and establishing her grief and how broken she is. That was the main goal for me.”

Pedro Pascal also revealed that the character Joel is in therapy in the new season and pays for his sessions with marijuana.

The cast and other details of The Last of Us season 2

The panel included co-showrunners Mazin and Druckmann, along with Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino. Additional new cast members this season include Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez and Jeffrey Wright. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

The series follows two survivors (Pascal and Ramsey) as they navigate a lawless America following a devastating plague which turns its victims into zombie-like monsters. The new season for The Last of Us will have seven episodes and will return on April 13.

Watch the trailer for The Last of Us here: