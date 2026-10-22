/Jay-Z picks himself for Super Bowl 2027 halftime show; fans hope for Beyoncé's cameo

Jay-Z may be preparing to move from behind the scenes to the centre of one of music's biggest live events. The rapper, who has helped oversee the Super Bowl halftime show through his company Roc Nation, has reportedly chosen himself to headline the 2027 edition. The reported decision has also sparked debate online, with some fans welcoming the possibility while others have questioned the choice and called for Beyoncé to join him on stage

Jay-Z reportedly picks himself For Super Bowl 2027 halftime show

The rapper has reportedly selected himself to headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, a move that has sparked conversations among fans, with many hoping his wife, Beyoncé, will join him on stage. The upcoming Super Bowl LXI is scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

According to a report by Puck News published on October 20, Jay-Z has chosen himself to headline the show, with sources suggesting that he emerged as a more compelling choice than other artists considered for the event, including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. However, the NFL and Roc Nation have yet to officially confirm the reported selection.

Jay-Z’s reported selection comes as no surprise given his role in shaping the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years. His entertainment company, Roc Nation, partnered with the NFL in 2019 to help curate and produce the annual performance. The partnership was extended for another five years in 2024.

Internet Reacts

While the prospect of Jay-Z headlining the halftime show has generated discussion, fans are already imagining who could join him for the performance. Beyoncé’s name has featured prominently in the conversation, with listeners hoping for a possible reunion on one of the biggest stages in music.

One user wrote, "Jay Z picked himself to headline the Super Bowl and why wouldn't he? Y'all seen what he did at Yankee Stadium, lol. Greatest rapper of all time."

Another user wrote, "Jay-Z is officially doing the halftime show which means Beyonce will appear on hr 3rd superbowl halftime show get upppp."