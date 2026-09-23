/Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver accused of violent threats amid estate dispute; controversy explained

Days after Dolly Parton’s death, a legal dispute surrounding her estate has intensified between her longtime manager Danny Nozell and the late singer’s nephew, Bryan Seaver. Nozell is seeking court protection against Seaver, who has spent more than two decades overseeing security for Parton and her properties. According to reports, he was dismissed from his position shortly after her death.

He was the one who announced the country music icon's death in a video shared on social media.

According to reports, the latest legal filings have accused Seaver of making threats against employees, business associates and legal advisers connected to Parton's estate.

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The allegations are part of a request for a temporary restraining order filed by She's Alive, LLC (SAL), the entity established to oversee and protect Parton's legacy.

Why was Bryan Seaver fired?

Seaver's security services were terminated in September after he had worked with Parton for around 20 years. His role had previously been held by his father, Larry Seaver.

According to the legal documents, Seaver's dismissal followed what SAL described as an escalating series of threats, intimidation and attempts to pressure the estate for money.

The filing alleges that Seaver threatened to damage Parton's business interests and brand partnerships if his demands were not met. It also claims that his conduct caused concern among members of the estate's staff and business network.

As per the legal filings reported by Variety, SAL's attorneys wrote, "Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing. Those threats continued after her passing, and he aimed them directly at SAL’s personnel, counsel, and business partners."

The filing further claims that Seaver "vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’" and told Parton's entertainment attorney, "I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer."

Allegations against Seaver

The court documents contain a series of messages that are allegedly from Seaver and were sent to Nozell and other individuals associated with Parton's business affairs.

One message quoted in the filing reads, "I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It’s going to be great. Or fucking pay me," as quoted by Variety.

Another alleged message states, "Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to fuck everyone."

The filing also accuses Seaver of making comments about violence, warfare and weapons.

Another message cited in the documents reads, "I am vengeance for my people for the next 50 years. I have no debt. I only own swords and guns. My children have 3 houses to live in forever. My wife owns everything. All I have is animosity and memory. But I’m going to spend the next times I have on earth ratfucking anyone that has ever betrayed my family," as per Variety.

Seaver on the allegations

Seaver has denied that his messages amounted to threats. "In a statement to TMZ, he said: "I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer. However, nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by… I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster. A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving."

"We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."