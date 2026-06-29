/BET Awards 2026 winners list: Teyana Taylor, Clipse, Cardi B and more take home top honours

This year's BET Awards were held on June 28 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony celebrates excellence across the entertainment industry, recognising achievements in music, television, film and sports. Actor, comedian, and media personality Druski hosted on his debut. The ceremony features emotional tributes and major accolades bagged by Teyana Taylor, Clipse, Cardi B, Leon Thomas and Kehlani. Here is the winners' list.

Complete winners' list of BET Awards 2026

Music Categories

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Album of the Year – Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Leon Thomas

Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar

Best Group – Clipse

Best Collaboration – "Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist- Olivia Dean

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award — “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

BET Her – “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA

Viewers’ Choice – “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

Video of the Year – Folded – Kehlani

Video Director of the Year – Teyana "Spike-Tey" Taylor

General Categories

The Fashion Vanguard Award (New) - Teyana Taylor

The Pulse Award (New)- Druski

Film & TV Categories

Best Movie - Sinners

Best Actress - Teyana Taylor

Best Actor - Michael B Jordan

YoungStars Award - Jazzy's World TV

Sports Categories

Sportswoman of the Year Award — A’ja Wilson — Basketball

Sportsman of the Year Award — Jalen Brunson — Basketball

BET Awards 2026 In Memoriam segment

The In Memoriam segment featured an emotional tribute to late music mogul Clive Davis and gospel maestro Richard Smallwood. The tribute, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, included a powerful performance by Erica Campbell and Le'Andria Johnson.