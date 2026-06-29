/BET Awards 2026 winners list: Teyana Taylor, Clipse, Cardi B and more take home top honours

This year's BET Awards were held on June 28 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony celebrates excellence across the entertainment industry, recognising achievements in music, television, film and sports. Actor, comedian, and media personality Druski hosted on his debut. The ceremony features emotional tributes and major accolades bagged by Teyana Taylor, Clipse, Cardi B, Leon Thomas and Kehlani. Here is the winners' list.
Complete winners' list of BET Awards 2026
Music Categories
Album of the Year – Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Leon Thomas
Trending Stories
Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Cardi B
Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar
Best Group – Clipse
Best Collaboration – "Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist- Olivia Dean
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award — “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
BET Her – “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA
Viewers’ Choice – “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
Video of the Year – Folded – Kehlani
Video Director of the Year – Teyana "Spike-Tey" Taylor
General Categories
The Fashion Vanguard Award (New) - Teyana Taylor
The Pulse Award (New)- Druski
Film & TV Categories
Best Movie - Sinners
Best Actress - Teyana Taylor
Best Actor - Michael B Jordan
YoungStars Award - Jazzy's World TV
Sports Categories
Sportswoman of the Year Award — A’ja Wilson — Basketball
Sportsman of the Year Award — Jalen Brunson — Basketball
BET Awards 2026 In Memoriam segment
The In Memoriam segment featured an emotional tribute to late music mogul Clive Davis and gospel maestro Richard Smallwood. The tribute, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, included a powerful performance by Erica Campbell and Le'Andria Johnson.
The segment focused heavily on recognising the life of Clive Davis, who passed away on June 22, 2026. Campbell took the stage to perform a medley of I Love the Lord, which was chosen because it was one of Davis' favourite songs.