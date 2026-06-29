/Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's comedy film mints THIS much on first Sunday

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle continues to run successfully at the box office since its release on Friday. The comedy film, directed by Ahmed Khan, witnessed an impressive jump in collections on Sunday, recording its strongest day at the ticket windows so far.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, the multi-starrer film collected around Rs 24.75 crore net in India on Day 3, which is its highest daily earning since release.

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The film was reportedly screened across 10,867 shows on Sunday, making the total India net collection Rs 63.75 crore, and the India gross collection has reached Rs 76.50 crore.

Coming to overseas numbers, it reportedly added Rs 6 crore gross from international markets on Sunday, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 16.70 crore.

When combined with its domestic earnings, the film's worldwide gross now stands at Rs 93.20 crore.

On Day 1, Welcome To The Jungle earned Rs 15.25 crore alongside Rs 3.75 crore from paid preview shows held on June 25. While Day 2 numbers saw a significant growth with Rs 20 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film registered 41 per cent occupancy on Sunday, with the morning shows recording 18.23 per cent, which increased to 52.69 per cent in the afternoon and 65.15 per cent during the night shows.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Helmed by Khan, this is the third installment in the Welcome franchise that began in 2007. It features a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Aftab Shivdasani, Farida Jalal, Daler Mehndi and more.