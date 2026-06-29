/Jaafar Jackson's Michael becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time, surpasses Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Michael's box-office breakdown

WION review of the film reads, "A man who broke boundaries with his music and moves deserved a biopic long ago. Perhaps because of the controversies around him, people may have shied from making a film. Michael comes decades after MJ’s death and caters to an audience which never grew up to his music and has only heard about his greatness and dark deeds from older siblings or parents. The film thus fails to connect with the audience, with the screenplay stating the obvious and never exploring deeper into his life or the craze around his voice. Go and watch Michael if you are a fan of his music, like me. Or go and witness a young actor like Jaafar Jackson own the screen with his performance. But be warned, the film does not leave a lasting impression like MJ’s music has done for decades."