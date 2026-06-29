/Jaafar Jackson's Michael becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time, surpasses Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, has created a history at the box office by becoming the highest-grossing biographical film ever made. Based on the life of Michael Jackson, it is directed by Antoine Fuqua and released in the theatres worldwide on April 24, 2026.
According to reports, the biopic earned USD 977 million worldwide, surpassing the record of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which concluded its theatrical run with USD 975 million.
Michael's box-office breakdown
Additionally, the film has also rewritten the record books in the music biopic genre. With worldwide earnings above USD 911 million, Michael has overtaken Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).
Also Read: Michael movie review: Jaafar Jackson's stunning performance as MJ can’t hide this biopic’s biggest flaw
As per a report by Variety, Michael earned around USD 607.2 million from international markets, while domestic collections stand at USD 370.2 million. The achievement is also special for Lionsgate as the biopic became the studio's highest-grossing film to date.
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WION review of the film reads, "A man who broke boundaries with his music and moves deserved a biopic long ago. Perhaps because of the controversies around him, people may have shied from making a film. Michael comes decades after MJ’s death and caters to an audience which never grew up to his music and has only heard about his greatness and dark deeds from older siblings or parents. The film thus fails to connect with the audience, with the screenplay stating the obvious and never exploring deeper into his life or the craze around his voice. Go and watch Michael if you are a fan of his music, like me. Or go and witness a young actor like Jaafar Jackson own the screen with his performance. But be warned, the film does not leave a lasting impression like MJ’s music has done for decades."
About Michael
The biographical drama showcases Michael Jackson's journey from performing with the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the most influential entertainers in the world.
The singer's role is played by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, while Colman Domingo and Nia Long portray his parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson.