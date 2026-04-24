/Michael movie review: Jaafar Jackson's stunning performance as MJ can’t hide this biopic’s biggest flaw

To understand the hysteria that once surrounded the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, one must be from that era. The pop legend’s biopic Michael comes nearly two decades after his passing. The man who had, in the later years, withdrawn himself from the public owing to a spate of controversies, was a conflicting personality. One that would amuse, shock and entertain in equal measure. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic, which marks the acting debut of the late singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, presents a very sanitised version of Michael Jackson and his rise to stardom. The film is backed by the late singer’s family and close aides, and perhaps that’s the reason that the film is so one-dimensional in its approach.

Plot of Michael

The film begins in Gary, Indiana, where Michael is a 10-year-old (Juliano Krude Valdi) practising with his brothers as part of Jackson 5. The family band was managed by the authoritarian patriarch of the family, Joe Jackson (Colman Domingo), who ran a tight rein on the boys, particularly on the young MJ. The senior Jackson wanted a way out from the ordinary life he provided his family and thus trained his gifted sons to become one of the most popular bands of the 1960s. As Michael grows up, it is obvious that he is the most talented in the family. He breaks out as a solo artist, much to the discomfort of his father.

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A still from the film Michael Photograph: ()

The film also highlights Michael Jackson’s rise to stardom in the 1970s as a solo artist and his superstardom post the mamoth success of Thriller, his comeback after a life-threatening accident during the Victory Tour in 1984.

What works and what does not

If you have followed the journey of Michael Jackson, the artist, right from his early days as part of the Jackson 5 to his early career as an independent black artist breaking the glass ceiling and emerging as a prominent name in the music world, Michael offers a good dollop of nostalgia. Jackson’s early hits have been used in dollops and the film also shows the story behind Thriller and how Michael pushed for its broadcast on MTV, breaking the white supremacy.

The film is led by debutant actor Jaafar Jackson, who nails his late uncle's mannerisms to the T, at least in the stage performances. Jaafar has an uncanny similarity with MJ, and with the help of prosthetics, looks like a young singer who had the entire world swooning over his dance moves and beats.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackon Photograph: ()

Jaafar shines as Michael and makes the concert scenes come alive. I watched the film on IMAX and felt like I was watching a live concert. Playing MJ on the big screen is no mean feat, irrespective of the fact that you are related to him. But the young actor gets the voice modulations, the moon walk, and his break dancing skills accurately.

The other star who shines is child actor Juliano Krude Valdi, who plays the young MJ. The young actor is particularly good in the scenes where he is reprimanded and hit with a belt by his onscreen father. Valdi shows fear and hurt through his eyes in those scenes, which makes your heart go out for the little guy.

While performances are top-notch, the film is choppy and not well-written. It talks in great detail about Michael’s early years as part of the Jackson 5. The first half an hour of the film is a drag and fails to hold one’s attention despite Valdi’s credible performance. The second half also skims through a lot of MJ’s life and doesn't properly highlight any of the milestones well.

The biggest issue with the film is that it never addresses the controversies that haunted a greater part of MJ’s life. Neverland is shown as a magical place, he is shown as the messiah who loves and helps ailing kids by spending time with them and buying them toys, and one cannot overlook that scene without thinking of the charges of child molestation that the singer had to face. He created his Neverland, which many feel, in later years, was the hub of all notoriety. But in the film, it's a magical place, where he finds happiness.

Michael, ultimately, is a homage to a talented brother by his siblings. It's a personal film, perhaps for the family, which projects the father as the main villain in Michael’s life and no one else. The biopic whitewashes Michael’s image to a large extent. The film also fails to establish well why he became the King of Pop, why there was so much hysteria around him.

Final Verdict

A man who broke boundaries with his music and moves deserved a biopic long ago. Perhaps because of the controversies around him, people may have shied from making a film. Michael comes decades after MJ’s death and caters to an audience which never grew up to his music and has only heard about his greatness and dark deeds from older siblings or parents. The film thus fails to connect with the audience, with the screenplay stating the obvious and never exploring deeper into his life or the craze around his voice.