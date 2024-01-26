Michael: All that you need to know about Michael Jackson's biopic

Iconic musician Michael Jackson's life and career are being adapted for the big screen. The film will be backed by Lionsgate and titled Michael. Perhaps one of the most controversial yet most successful singers of our times, Michael Jackson's biopic is set to chronicle his professional as well as personal life. Stepping into the iconic shoes of the musician is Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, who is the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson. From the release date to the cast, here’s everything to know about Michael.

Jackson’s 27-year-old nephew Jaafar is set to play him in the new movie. "It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life," director Antoine Fuqua said in a statement to Variety. "There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera." The first look of the film was shared by Jaafar on Instagram recently where the young actor could be seen striking Michael Jackson's iconic pose. The silhouette photo did not reveal his face but gave an impression of the young MJ.

Jaafar was reportedly selected for the role after a worldwide casting search was conducted, of which producer Graham King said, "It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role."



King added that he was "blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael” and was “beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson."



In January 2024, Lionsgate announced that 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi had been cast to portray a young Jackson, since the film covers his rise to fame with his brothers in the Jackson 5.



Meanwhile Oscar-nominated, Rustin actor Colman Domingo was cast as Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson. Producer King said the actor "has such incredible range" and is "grateful to be working" with him on the project.