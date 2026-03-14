/'I still make mistakes': Doja Cat opens up about her ongoing battle with BPD

Fans have praised and supported Doja Cat as the Grammy-winning singer who recently opened up about her mental health. She revealed in a TikTok video posted on March 13 that she has been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), and has reportedly been living with the condition for years.

The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, spoke about the challenges she has faced and how therapy has helped in the process of healing.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Doja Cat on BPD diagnosis

The artist shared that for most of her life, she has hidden her true feelings and presented herself as happy; however, her internal struggle eventually caught up with her. "I’ve learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I’m happy," Doja Cat said. "It caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I’m now struggling with BPD."

She characterized the condition as agonizing and recognized that she had probably been coping with it throughout much of her life.

How therapy helped her

Doja Cat also shared that therapy has played a major role in helping her to manage the condition, and she has been attending therapy sessions for years. "I’ve been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself," she added. “I've made it so far and I still make mistakes, but it is an eight-year process of curing, treatment and healing.”

Also Read: Blake Lively pushes back in court as Justin Baldoni tries to dismiss her claims

Doja Cat backs Chappell Roan

In the same video, Doja Cat also showed her support for Chappell Roan, who recently faced backlash for asking paparazzi to stop following her.

The rapper praised Roan for setting boundaries in public. "I love that she can be uncomfortable comfortably in front of people and protect herself," she said. "I had to learn how to be honest with myself. I lied to myself for years, for most of my life, and to see her sit there, I love it."