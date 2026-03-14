/Razzie Awards 2026: Ice Cube starrer War of the Worlds wins worst picture of the year

Before honouring the best of the best we got in cinema on Oscars night, the 46th Razzie Awards honoured the worst, and this year, Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds dominated the night with back-to-back wins in multiple major categories, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor, and more. The movie won five awards out of the six categories in which it was nominated. The Razzie Awards, officially known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, celebrate the worst in cinema.
Calling War of the Worlds, “a cult hate-watch classic almost immediately,” the Razzies said that the movie has been cemented in Razzie history as a near sweeper of our $4.97 trophy winner.”
Cube, who in the movie is saving the humanity from an alien invasion, took the trophy of worst actor award, beating out the other nominees, Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye (Hurry Up Tomorrow), Dave Bautista (In the Lost Lands), Scott Eastwood (Alarum) and Jared Leto (Tron: Ares). Rebel Wilson won the worst actress award for her performance in Bride Hard, and all seven artificial dwarves from the live-action Snow White received the worst supporting actor award. Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of veteran actor Sylvester, was named worst supporting actress.
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Worst Picture
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)
Disney’s Snow White (2025)
Star Trek: Section 31
Worst Actor
Dave Bautista / In the Lost Lands
Ice Cube / War of the Worlds (WINNER)
Scott Eastwood / Alarum
Jared Leto / Tron: Ares
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Actress
Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts
Milla Jovovich / In the Lost Lands
Natalie Portman / Fountain of Youth
Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard (WINNER)
Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31
Worst Supporting Actress
Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard
Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2
Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers (WINNER)
Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31
Isis Valverde / Alarum
Worst Supporting Actor
All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025) (WINNER)
Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers
Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard
Greg Kinnear / Off the Grid
Sylvester Stallone / Alarum
Worst Screen Combo
All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025) (WINNER)
James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)
Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War of the Worlds (2025)
Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights
The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Director
Rich Lee / War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)
Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31
The Russo Brothers / The Electric State
Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)
Worst Screenplay
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Star Trek: Section 31
War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)
Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel
I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Smurfs (2025)
Snow White (2025)
War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)