

Before honouring the best of the best we got in cinema on Oscars night, the 46th Razzie Awards honoured the worst, and this year, Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds dominated the night with back-to-back wins in multiple major categories, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor, and more. The movie won five awards out of the six categories in which it was nominated. The Razzie Awards, officially known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, celebrate the worst in cinema.



Calling War of the Worlds, “a cult hate-watch classic almost immediately,” the Razzies said that the movie has been cemented in Razzie history as a near sweeper of our $4.97 trophy winner.”

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Cube, who in the movie is saving the humanity from an alien invasion, took the trophy of worst actor award, beating out the other nominees, Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye (Hurry Up Tomorrow), Dave Bautista (In the Lost Lands), Scott Eastwood (Alarum) and Jared Leto (Tron: Ares). Rebel Wilson won the worst actress award for her performance in Bride Hard, and all seven artificial dwarves from the live-action Snow White received the worst supporting actor award. Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of veteran actor Sylvester, was named worst supporting actress.

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Worst Picture

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)

Disney’s Snow White (2025)

Star Trek: Section 31

Worst Actor

Dave Bautista / In the Lost Lands

Ice Cube / War of the Worlds (WINNER)

Scott Eastwood / Alarum

Jared Leto / Tron: Ares

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Actress

Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts

Milla Jovovich / In the Lost Lands

Natalie Portman / Fountain of Youth

Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard (WINNER)

Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31

Worst Supporting Actress

Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard

Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2

Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers (WINNER)

Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31

Isis Valverde / Alarum

Worst Supporting Actor

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025) (WINNER)

Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers

Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard

Greg Kinnear / Off the Grid

Sylvester Stallone / Alarum



Worst Screen Combo

All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025) (WINNER)

James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War of the Worlds (2025)

Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Director

Rich Lee / War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)

Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31

The Russo Brothers / The Electric State

Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)

Worst Screenplay



The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Star Trek: Section 31

War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)

Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel