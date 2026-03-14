/'It happens in ballet and opera': Steven Spielberg takes a subtle jibe at Timothée Chalamet's 'no one cares' comment

Timothée Chalamet has recently been facing backlash for his comment on ballet and opera. Amid the ongoing debate, many celebrities have reacted to the controversy, including Steven Spielberg. The filmmaker showed a subtle defense of the performing arts during his appearance at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival (SXSW).

Spielberg on Chalamet controversy

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At the event, the Oscar-winning director spoke about the power of shared artistic experiences, alongside discussing the future of cinema and theatrical viewing.

"It happens in movies, it happens at concerts, and it happens in ballet and opera," the filmmaker said, which viewers believe was a reference to Chalamet’s earlier "no one cares" comment about opera or ballet.

According to Spielberg, the shared experience of watching a story develop alongside others in a dark theater creates a special bond that can't be replicated in other settings.

In discussing this concept, he noted that these collective experiences extend beyond films to include concerts and classical performing arts like ballet and opera.

Why is Chalamet facing backlash?

The controversy began at a town hall discussion organised by CNN and Variety. Marty Supreme, actor alongside actor Matthew McConaughey, was discussing the future of theatrical moviegoing when Chalamet joked about ballet and opera.

"I admire people and I’ve done it myself to go on a talk show and go, ‘Hey, we gotta keep movie theatres alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.’ And another part of me feels like, if people wanna see it like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re gonna go see it and go outta their way to be loud and proud about it," he said. "And I don’t wanna be working in ballet or opera, or, you know, things where it’s like, hey, keep this thing alive. Even though no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there."