BAFTA Games Awards: Pre-recorded event with host working from basement amid COVID-19

While it was announced on March 13 that the BAFTA Games Awards will not go as planned due to the coronavirus outbreak, the British Academy does have plans of amplifying it.

Instead of cancelling, the British Academy will go on with the event but in a different format. It will now follow the route of others, that is, become an online live-stream event to be broadcast on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. Obviously without any red carpet and audience that happens at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on London's Southbank.

BAFTA’s director of awards and membership Emma Baehr said, "As things progressed, it was clear that we needed to move to a pre-produced show.”

The show will be a pre-recorded awards ceremony with the awards team producing the entire show remotely, working from home as per government instructions, coordinating time with talent and arranging script meetings.

"It’s been a challenge as we are all adapting to each other’s home circumstances," admits Baehr. "But everyone has been really supportive in pulling together to make it work. I hope they have found it creatively rewarding.”

The awards’ long-time host, comedian and TV personality Dara Ó Briain, has relocated to his own basement, where he set up a home studio to record his segments and voiceovers.

The British Academy plans to keep the fanfare as they expect the audience, nominees and Briain to get involved on social media and put their best foot forward.