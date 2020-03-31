BTS perform 'Boy With Luv' on James Corden's 'HomeFest' special amid coronavirus lockdown

Artists around the world are trying their best to lift their fans' moods with in house performance that they can enjoy from the comforts of their homes as most people stay indoors amid coronavirus pandemic. After a starry performance performance organised by Elton John featuring Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and more called the 'Living Room Concert for America', there is something that BTS too have for you. Check out details here.

BTS performed their hit song 'Boy With Luv' at The Late Late Show’s HomeFest coronavirus special event on March 30.

The Korean pop band BTS joined James Corden show after greeting the host and shared messages of goodwill. BTS is spending their period of isolation together as they performed their song from their practice room in South Korea.

Before they started, V asked in Korean, "ARMY, are you all doing well?", with RM adding an imitation of their absent cheers quietly in response. "We miss you. I hope we'll see you soon."

"During a time when social distancing is crucial, we're so grateful we can connect with you from here," added RM. "It may seem like we're isolated, but we're still connected through our shared experiences, our courage, and our laughter."

Watch the performance here:

