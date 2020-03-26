James Corden to bring together BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and others for a quarantine special show

Trust James Corden to bring some of the biggest names in the music industry together for his special show in quarantine. With nearly more than half of the world's population under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, chat show host James Corden has decided to make and hour-long special show for his audience and has roped in musicians like Billie Eilish, John Legend and more.



On March 30, the English comedian-chat show host will host 'Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special' from his garage. He will remotely be accompanied by the likes of Eilish, K-pop band BTS, John Legen, Dua Lipa and more.

Hollywood stars such as Will Ferrell and David Blaine will also be joining in with BTS joining from South Korea and Andrea Bocelli from Italy.



"Since ‘The Late Late Show’ came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” said executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe in a statement Wednesday.

“With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits.



They admit that shooting from James' garage is not the ideal situation but "under the circumstances, we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now," the statement further added.



Throughout the show, Corden and his guests will constantly remind viewers to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus. They would also be providing information on how to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed The Children.