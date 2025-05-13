Published: May 13, 2025, 17:47 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 17:47 IST

Story highlights Bollywood | Entertainment Alia was all set to debut at the festival on Tuesday at the opening ceremony. However, she decided to cancel her debut owing to the escalated tension between India and Pakistan.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has reportedly decided to postpone her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival. Alia was all set to debut at the festival on Tuesday at the opening ceremony. However, the actress decided to cancel her debut owing to the escalated tension between India and Pakistan.



A source close to the actress told India Today that she wanted to cancel her appearance due to cross-border tensions. The Raazi actress did not feel right going to Cannes at such a crucial time. However, the source did not rule out the possibility of her appearance at the festival this year completely.

"Alia's team is closely following the situation at the border and if things remain calm, she might look at another date to attend. However, right now she will skip her attendance," said the source to the publication.

Alia was set to walk the red carpet as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. The actor was set to join the extensive lineup of global ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.

Apart from Alia, actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khatter and producer Karan Johar are also set to make an appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

The Cannes Film Festival is being held between May 13 to May 24.