Published: May 13, 2025, 14:49 IST

Halle Berry acknowledged Tuesday that she would not be able to wear her chosen gown to the Cannes film festival's opening night because of new dress rules.

Hollywood star Halle Berry acknowledged Tuesday that she would not be able to wear her chosen gown to the Cannes film festival's opening night because of new dress rules. The American actor, who is on the jury that will decide which film wins the Palme d'Or top prize, said she would likely fall foul of new rules banning nudity on the red carpet as well as extravagantly large dresses.

"I had an amazing dress to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train is too big," the Oscar winner told reporters.

"Of course, I'm going to follow the rules. So I had to make a pivot."

But the "Monster's Ball" star backed the festival organisers on clamping down on overly risque outfits with new written rules.

"The nudity part is probably also a good rule," she said.

Cannes organisers raised eyebrows Monday by putting its dress rules publicly into writing for the first time.

"It is not about regulating" what people wear but "to ban total nudity on the red carpet, in line with French law", a spokesman told AFP.

The Cannes red carpet has seen a procession of daring and revealing looks over the years, with model Bella Hadid in particular sending social media into a spin with a plunging sculptural Schiaparelli creation in 2021.

