Free nipples, bare butts: A history of naked dresses at Cannes

Victoria Abril
In 1997, the Spanish actress made a striking entrance by wearing a sophisticated suit, but added a surprising twist by ditching her pants, revealing her underwear. She completed her "business in the front, party in the back" look with a stylish hat, heels, and a purse.
Mélanie Thierry
In 2021, French actress Mélanie Thierry had the entire festival's focus on her nipples when she stepped out wearing a striking gold dress without a bra, which exposed her breasts.
Kendall Jenner
Nipples are free! In 2018, Kendall Jenner wore a naked swan dress to Cannes. Although she looked stunning in the beautiful dress, her dress's revealing part was the highlight. Through the sheer fabric, her breasts and thong were clearly visible.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid has always ensured all eyes are on her with the outfits she wears. One of her most remarkable looks was in 2021, when she wore a stunning Schiaparelli gown featuring a dramatic neckline that bared her entire chest. However, it was dramatically covered by a gold accessory in the shape of lungs.
Ngoc Trinh
Vietnamese model Ngoc Trinh sparked public outrage in her home country of Vietnam when she wore an extremely revealing dress at a festival in 2019. The bodice-style dress showcased a lot of skin, featuring a black thong covered by a sheer halter-neck overlay embellished with black stones.
Meredith Mickelso
Meredith Mickelson left nothing to the imagination with her unique yet daring dress in 2019 at Cannes. The blonde beauty wore a nude colour body suit paired with a latex-like black overlay.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio attracted a lot of eyes with her dramatic red-hot gown by Julien Macdonald. The shimmery dress featured a halter neckline and a sky-high slit that bared so much.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is no stranger to braless dresses. In 2024, she made her Cannes comeback with a plunging naked dress that went perfectly with the sheer trend.