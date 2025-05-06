A powerful debut can set the tone for a promising Bollywood career. These actresses didn’t just step into the industry—they made a mark with their very first films. From Alia Bhatt’s debut in Student of The Year to Fatima Sana Shaikh’s debut in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, these actresses have won the audiences’ hearts with just their debut film.

Here's a look at some of the most memorable Bollywood debuts in the last 10 years.

Alia Bhatt – Student of the Year (2012)

Alia Bhatt made a glamorous debut with Student of the Year, showing promise in both style and performance. The actress has since then grown into one of Bollywood’s finest actors.

Kriti Sanon – Heropanti (2014)

With Heropanti, Kriti Sanon emerged as a confident performer. Her natural charm and ease on camera were evident, earning her accolades despite the film’s mixed reviews. Kriti’s poised debut laid the groundwork for a successful career.

Fatima Sana Shaikh – Dangal (2016)

Although she had appeared in films as a child artist, Dangal was Fatima’s breakout adult debut. As wrestler Geeta Phogat, she delivered a fierce, physically demanding, and emotionally powerful performance.

Janhvi Kapoor – Dhadak (2018)

Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with Dhadak, a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat (2016). Despite comparisons to the original, Janhvi held her own, portraying a mix of innocence and strength.

Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath (2018)

Sara Ali Khan’s debut was nothing short of striking. Playing the role of Mukku, a rebellious yet vulnerable young woman, Sara brought a refreshing energy to the screen.