/Gucci Cruise 2027: Pursuit of Jade star Zhang Linghe, k-drama actress Lee Young Ae steal the show at Times Square

The Gucci Cruise 2027 collection was created by Demna, who took over as the creative director of Gucci in 2025. Titled "GucciCore", the collection was showcased right in the middle of Times Square in New York City. The collection itself embraced an edgy, dark Italian glamour, featuring striking pieces and bold silhouettes. Celebrities including Lindsay Lohan, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey, Chinese actor Zhang Linge (best known for Pursuit of Jade) and South Korean actress Lee Young Ae, among others, attended the event.

Zhang Linge, Lee Younng Ae among others dazzle at Gucci show

The Gucci brand and beauty ambassador Zhang Linge stole the spotlight at the Gucci Cruise 2027 show in New York. Staged in the heart of Times Square, the event showcased the "GucciCore" vision. Linghe turned heads in a silk pinstripe suit, a loosely unbuttoned shirt, and a confident runway walk. He sported a sophisticated, dark silk pinstripe suit. He kept the shirt loosely buttoned for an effortless, sharp, and modern elegance that perfectly matched the New York energy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Lee Young Ae looked and made a stunning front-row appearance at the Gucci Cruise 2027 fashion show, held in the heart of New York City's Times Square on May 16. The star-studded event marked the brand's return to the city where it opened its first international boutique in 1953. Young-ae turned heads at the bustling, midtown venue while mixing heritage luxury with chic, contemporary New York appeal.

Several pictures and videos of the event have gone viral on social media. Other Asian stars who have been part of the show are Thai actress Davika Mai Hoorne, who, who looked stunning in a red ensemble, and Filipino star Anne Curtis, who exuded swag and elegance in a silver sequin dress.

Also Read: Kim Sa Rang breaks silence after Gimpo apartment seized over unpaid taxes

All about Gucci Cruise 2027 show

Gucci’s Cruise 2027 show, titled "GucciCore", was a massive runway and front-row spectacle held in the heart of Times Square in New York City. The collection marked artistic director Demna’s highly anticipated debut cruise collection for the Italian luxury house.