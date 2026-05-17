Who was K Rajan? Renowned Tamil producer dies by suicide at 85

Tamil producer and director K Rajan has died by suicide at the age of 85 in Chennai. The heartbreaking incident took place on Sunday, and the film industry in mourning the death of filmmaker.

K Rajan dies by suicide

As per a report by Tamil OneIndia, Rajan allegedly jumped from the Adyar bridge into the river below, and fire and rescue teams later retrieved his body and shifted it to a hospital. Police have already registered a case and an investigation into the incident is underway.

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Further details about the case is yet to be revealed.

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Who was K Rajan?

Several members of the Tamil cinema fraternity are in shock as the producer had a long-standing association with the industry. He was known for his blunt speeches on issues affecting producers and distributors, often spoke openly about actor remuneration, financial struggles in cinema and industry politics.

Rajan is survived by his son, Prabhukanth, who also entered the film industry as director with the film LKG starring RJ Balaji.

Industry pays tribute

Soon after the news of his demise surfaced, social media was flooded with tributes. Taking to his X, actor Vishal wrote, "Just heard the news of k Rajan sir s demise.

Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace. God bless."

While actress and politician Khushbu Sundar said, "Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi."

Actor R. Sarathkumar also paid tribute to Rajan, saying, "The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity.

K Rajan's career

As per reports, he had a career spanning over several decades in Tamil cinema. He entered the industry as a producer with the 1983 film Brammacharigal and went on to back films like Doubles, Aval Paavam and Ninaikkatha Naalillai.

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He also tried his hands with direction and delivered Namma Ooru Mariamma, featuring Nizhalgal Ravi and Sarathkumar. Rajan also directed Unarchigal and contributed as a writer to films including Thangamana Thangachi.

Apart from producing and directing, Rajan appeared as an actor in several Tamil films over the years including Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Mappillai, Paambhu Sattai, Thunivu and Bakasuran.