/Pippa actor Ishaan Khatter awarded honorary membership by the Indian Armoured Corps | See pics

Ishaan Khatter has been conferred with an honorary membership of the Officer's Mess of the 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps for his portrayal of a 45 Cavalry officer in Pippa and his respect for the regiment's ethos.

Sharing moments from the ceremony on social media, Ishaan described the recognition as "the honour of a lifetime."

Ishaan Khatter shares emotional note

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"The honour of a lifetime to be conferred upon an honorary membership of 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps - which I may now proudly call my regiment! There is no bigger acknowledgment and I only hope to always be reliably and humbly in service in any which way I can be to the bravest and most honourable members of the Indian army," he wrote.



Reflecting on the experience, the actor added, "As somebody who came from a life far removed from military exposure, this is truly mind boggling for me. I only did my best as an artiste to bring authenticity to the role of a cavalier but this is fuel for a lifetime to keep giving my heart and soul to every role I essay."

He further thanked the regiment and officers for hosting him at the XLV Officers Mess.

"Conveying my deepest respect and many thanks for a lovely evening spent at the XLV Officers Mess. VEER BHOGYA VASUNDHARA. Jai hind," he added.

About Pippa

The honour comes amid a significant phase in Ishaan's career, with the actor earning appreciation for projects such as Homebound and The Royals. He was also recently featured on the Gold House Gold 100 list, becoming the only Indian male actor to make it to this year's lineup.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa.

The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as "Pippa," akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water.

This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country. The film premiered on November 10, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.