/Katrina Kaif shares first glimpse of son Vihaan, pens heartfelt note for Vicky Kaushal's 38th birthday

Vicky Kaushal turned 38 on May 16. Amid the many birthday wishes, one heartfelt note from his wife, Katrina Kaif, has especially captured fans’ attention. The actress shared a series of unseen family moments on social media, featuring their newborn baby boy, Vihaan. The first-ever photo with their son marked the first birthday for the Bollywood actor as a parent.

Katrina Kaif's heartfelt birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal

To celebrate Vicky Kaushal’s 38th birthday, Katrina Kaif shared a series of rare family moments featuring their newborn baby boy, Vihaan. Giving fans a special glimpse into her life, the actress expressed her love and gratitude for her husband and penned a heartfelt note about how her life has changed over the years.

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She jotted down, "Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed… Prayer, patience, and faith. And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel...."

She went on to say how the URI actor stood straight as a pillar, providing warmth and strength to her. She wrote, "My heart is full and grateful … Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light, with the patience of a saint 99% of the time (ok maybe 98). I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with an integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to …."

The series of pictures captures a happy family of three. In one, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are sitting in a park, flashing smiles for a selfie. Another shows the couple cuddling their newborn baby boy, Vihaan, who is dressed in a grey fur bodysuit. Although the couple chose not to reveal the baby's face, they did make his first appearance official online.

Celebrities' reactions

As soon as the pictures went viral, several Bollywood celebrities shared their wishes and praised the couple’s loving bond. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Happy birthday, Vicky. Happiest for you, darling Kat."

Sonakshi Sinha also couldn't resist leaving a warm message. She wrote, "Toooo sweet!! More happiness to you both." Kareena Kapoor also came forward and jotted a note, which read, "So happy for you Kat and Vicky."

