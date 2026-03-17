/'Worst husband ever': Netizens slam Vicky Kaushal for cracking 'wife jokes' at wedding event | Watch



Vicky Kaushal, who is currently in his new dad era, has recently been trolled for making what netizens have described as "wife jokes" at a wedding function. A clip from the event is being widely circulated on social media, drawing criticism from fans.

What's the controversy?

The now viral video showcases the actor interacting with guests during a wedding ceremony. During the celebration, at one point, Kaushal asks the groom’s father to prompt the groom to repeat his popular dialogue “How’s the josh?” a dialogue from his movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

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As the audience responds with "High Sir," he makes a joke about married life that makes fans unhappy. "Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota." (I have noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don’t worry, it doesn’t fade in just four days.")

Netizens reactions

While the remark was made on a lighter note, it did not sit well with some social media users. One user said, "We're seriously STILL making misogynistic 'marriage' jokes in 2026? should've left these on comedy nights with Kapil in 2016." Another commented, "If Ranbir had said this, there would have been numerous reels, podcasts, posts on x, reddit and Instagram telling us all how he is the worst husband ever." While the third user wrote, "Vicky is doing the bare minimum as a father and now is becoming a joke of a husband too - pathetic." Another netizen said, "I don’t like it when men make fun of their marriage in public. It indirectly insults their wife & it’s not funny."

However, some users also defended the actor, saying the comment was meant to entertain the audience at the wedding and should not be taken too seriously.

About Vicky Kaushal's married life