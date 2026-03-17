/Nora Fatehi song row: Lyricist says he has not written vulgar lyrics, only translated it from Kannada



Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt’s latest track, “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from the upcoming Kannada-language film KD: The Devil, is going viral, largely due to the backlash that has likely become a nightmare for the makers, singer, and lyricist behind the song.

Featuring Fatehi, the song is written by Raqueeb Alam, and the film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya.

Lyricist Raqueeb Alam says he only did the translation: I refused to write this song

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Featuring Nora, the song is facing huge backlash for its vulgar lyrics, leading many to question who approved them.



As the backlash intensifies, Alam, who has been credited for the lyrics, has broken his silence.

Speaking to Variety India, Alam said that he did not pen the song and was only asked to translate it from Kannada to Hindi. Although, he has written other songs for the movie.

"The song has been written in Kannada by the director, who told me to do a translation. It is not my creation," he told.

Saying that he refused to write this song. But, then he was just asked to translate it into Hindi.

He continued, “I have written five more songs for the movie. I refused to write this one, but he told me to just fit in Hindi words, which he would put in the meter of the song. Now, I have found out that I have been credited as the lyricist for the Hindi version. I am planning to reach out to them. I know it is a bit excessive.”

Song pulled down, complaint registered

The backlash against the film continues to grow, as the song went viral within a few hours of its release on Sunday (March 15). It has since been taken down from YouTube and other platforms after complaints were filed.

According to ANI, Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Requesting to take legal action against the song, which the advocate called “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions”.

In his complaint, he has said that the lyrics of the songs are objectionable and are

inappropriate for minors. The complaint names lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli.

It has also been reported that another criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell against the song.