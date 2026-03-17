/'Who is approving these lyrics?' Nora Fatehi song pulled down due to massive backlash- full controversy explained



Nora Fatehi has suddenly become the talk of the internet, and the reason is more controversial than one can imagine. On Sunday (March 15), a song featuring Fatehi titled “Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse” (also known in Hindi as “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke”) from the movie KD: The Devil was released. The film also features Sanjay Dutt.

Soon after the song was released, it quickly grabbed headlines online. Nora, who appears in the song, became a top trending topic as people reacted strongly to the lyrics, visuals, and choreography, calling them obscene. While some viewers expressed shock and criticised the song for being overly vulgar, others were curious and eager to watch it, which further boosted interest across social media platforms.

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Why is Nora Fatehi trending so much? The social media backlash

Nora and the makers of the movie found themselves in the midst of controversy after the song’s release, quickly drawing criticism from netizens. The song is set in a dance bar, with Fatehi dancing around men while wearing a ghagra choli.

Almost immediately after its release, the song began trending, and so did Nora, who features in it. While her performances are no strangers to viral attention, this time the backlash has been significant, with netizens questioning why she agreed to be part of it.

Not only Netizens but also renowned Bollywood singer Armaan Malik have criticised the lyrics, which are obscene and sexually suggestive.

Soon after the song drew attention for the wrong reason, it was taken down from YouTube. Sung by Mangli, the song is written by Raqeen Alam, directed by Prem and composed by Arjun Janya.

Complaint seeks ban on song

Advocate Vineet Jindal has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking a ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics are vulgar and obscene.

According to news agency ANI, a formal complaint has been filed before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requesting urgent legal action against the song. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also been marked in the complaint.

The complainant alleges that the song contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." He also said that the dance sequence and picturization of the song are provocative and promote vulgarity.

According to the complaint, certain lyrics in the song are explicitly objectionable and inappropriate for public consumption, especially to minors. According to the reports, a separate criminal complaint has already been filed against the song with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

Backlash against the obscene lyrics

The controversy intensified as the song went viral, with netizens calling for a ban.

Singer Armaan Malik slammed the song, calling it a new low.





Screengrab of Armaan Malik Photograph: (X)

''This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low...'' Mallik wrote on X.

Screengrab of the netizens reaction Photograph: (X)

Like the Bollywood singer, several netizens have reacted strongly, urging strict action against the makers over the obscenity and the line of decency they believe has been crossed.

Another user wrote,"Nora Fatehi's new song has crossed all the limits of Vulgarity!!"

''Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream?'' another user wrote.