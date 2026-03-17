/Veteran actress Navnindra Behla dies at 76; her Ishqbaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta writes a warm tribute for ‘Dadi’

Veteran actress Navnindra Behl, who was known for her performances in films and television shows like Queen and Ishqbaaz, has died. Behl passed away on March 16, her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, confirmed the news on social media. She was 76.
Kanu Behl pens emotional tribute for mother Navnindra Behl
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kanu Behl shared a photograph of his mother and wrote an emotional note.
His message read, “My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again, my eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning, curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul.”
Several members of the film industry expressed their condolences on Kanu Behl’s post.
Filmmaker Guneet Monga and director Anurag Kashyap sent their love and support to Kanu during this difficult time. Fans and colleagues also mourned the loss of the veteran actor.
Nakuul Mehta fondly remembers ‘Dadi’
Navnindra Behl shot to fame after she featured in the popular TV show Ishqbaaz as ‘Dadi’- the matriarch of the family. Actor Nakuul Mehta, who played her grandson in the show, penned a warm tribute to her, and recalled their days of working together.
“The beauty of long-running television shows is that they sometimes give you the opportunity to spend time with people who may have existed in worlds very different from yours until then..and then, almost magically, they end up shaping a significant part of who you were during those years. And long after the experience ends, some of what they stood for continues to find a home within you. We spent so many days sharing a set floor and many lunches over the three years we worked together on Ishqbaaaz. I’d often complain about the boring sabzis (read: lauki, karela) she’d bring, and she would continue to insist that we try her food. She didn’t give up. I never gave in. My earliest memory of her was filming my very first scene with her on Ishqbaaaz at around midnight in Turbhe. A solemn moment between the matriarch and her grandson. There was something about her presence that made you feel so present in every scene. She liked rehearsals. So did I. It was a match written in the stars. I say so because in television, rarely do you have the discipline and mostly the time… for multiple rehearsals. She came from the rich tradition of Punjabi theatre. She wrote, directed and produced in her time, but never for once brought that heft onto set. She had more years in the business than the entire ensemble put together, but may have been the lightest co-actor to work with. Only sometimes complaining about the crazy schedules of television. Okay, often :) I’d quite often drop her back home if we packed up at the same time, and those drives are some of my fondest memories of her. She’d be excited about writing back to every audience member who messaged her on Instagram (she embraced technology). She was thrilled about collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj. She spoke so fondly of her husband and their love story, and mostly of her son, Kanu, and the wonderful filmmaker she believed he was. We kept in touch over the years much after the show ended, and @jank_ee and I had the good fortune of celebrating her on her 75th birthday in October 2024. I doubt I ever called her Maam! None of us did. It was always Dadi. We will miss you, Dadi.”
About Navnindra Behl
Navnindra Behl started acting at the age of three and was part of amateur theatre in her early days. After completing her graduation, she pursued academics and became a lecturer in the Drama department at Punjab University, Patiala. During her time as a lecturer, she trained and mentored several aspiring actors who later went on to work in theatre, television, and films. She also served as the Director of the Audio-Visual Research Centre funded by the University Grants Commission for three years and reportedly had around 25 years of experience teaching production, direction, and acting for television.
She was married to veteran actor and director Lalit Behl, who passed away in 2021 after suffering COVID-19-related complications in Delhi. The couple shared a long association with theatre and cinema and were widely respected within the industry.
Navindra Behl has collaborated with multiple filmmakers in both films and TV shows. She worked with acclaimed filmmakers such as Gulzar in Maachis, Dibakar Banerjee in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and Vishal Bhardwaj in Gubbare. She also appeared in international projects like The Pride and The Guru.
While she was already a known face thanks to films, she attained stardom for playing Kalyani Singh Oberoi, the matriarch of the Oberoi family in the popular show Ishqbaaz, which starred Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna. She also appeared in films like Queen, where she played Kangana Ranaut’s grandmother, and Khufiya.
The veteran actor is survived by his son Kanu Behl, who is a director, best known for his films Titli, Agra and Despatch.