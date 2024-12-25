New Delhi

Indian actor Arrchita Agarwaal, who has made her feature film debut with Despatch, says she felt more intimidated by director Kanu Behl, than actor Manoj Bajpayee.

"I was so intimidated. But you know what the funny part is? I was more intimidated by Kanu sir, my director, than Manoj sir. He has this aura that he will just make you comfortable within seconds. He's like this child one second and an old old soul talking about all sorts of saadhanas the next moment. While he made me feel very comfortable, it was Kanu sir who was pushing me against my edges to get the best out of me," she said in an exclusive interview with WION.

Currently streaming on Zee5, the film revolves around the life of a veteran crime journalist Joy (played by Bajpayee), who is simultaneously seeking major scoop and personal redemption. Agarwaal, who essays the role of Prerna Prakash, a newspaper editor in the film, shared it was an 'emotionally and mentally' draining journey, particularly because of the terrain the film delves into.

Explaining what it's like to be on a Kanu Behl set, Agarwaal said, "I don't know why if I meet any actor who has worked in a Kanu Behl film, I feel like I just know them. I feel it's the same school, it's the same school of thought. It's very intimidating because he is not interested in anything that is not important for the film. So, the vanity that actors come with, he strips you down of that completely. So, I think that way when realize how serious he's at his work, you have to meet him at that level."

Detailing the dichotomy of the shoot schedule, Agarwaal quipped it was like therapy she never signed up for. "You suddenly had a person asking you such serious questions and it's all professional. But it's also a personal dive into my life," she said, adding, "So, it was challenging for me to see the mirror and to realize, 'Oh, I'm not good.'"

Half Assamese and half Marwari, Agarwaal grew up in Assam and spent her formative years in Mussoorie. After doing theatre for a few years, Agarwaal auditioned for Despatch in 2020. Notably, she was first rejected and later, she received a call back confirming the role.

"I was back in Assam, I couldn't afford Bombay at the time. And suddenly I got a call for this film - I didn't know about my part or that Manoj Bajpayee is in the film. I didn't know the director. I just gave a plain audition," she said, adding the team informed her about the rejection a little later. Twenty days on, she received another call saying she was selected. Surprised at first, Agarwaal is grateful that things worked in her favour.

Agarwaal hopes that her performance in Despatch lands her auditions for more interesting parts. "I wish I could say there are so many films coming my way but nothing is... I just wish after this film, auditions bhi ache mil jaaye. I've been waiting all this while. Everyone I speak to, including Manoj sir, they tell me work begets work and I hope it does," shared Agarwaal, adding she doesn't shy away from reaching out to filmmakers for work prospects.

The actor, who is now working on an Assamese film, believes there's promise and potential in the regional film industries and hopes for crossovers in the future.